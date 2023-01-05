Boulder police reports stabbing at Barnes & Nobile, suspect in custody
Authorities in Boulder are warning the public of heavy police presence near 30th and Pearl after a report of a person stabbed at a Barnes & Noble store.
Officers say a person is in custody following the incident and is currently on the scene investigating.
The incident involved a store employee as they were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.
Police are urging the public to avoid the area until the investigation is complete.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.