Boulder police reports stabbing at Barnes & Nobile, suspect in custody

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Authorities in Boulder are warning the public of heavy police presence near 30th and Pearl after a report of a person stabbed at a Barnes & Noble store.

Officers say a person is in custody following the incident and is currently on the scene investigating. 

The incident involved a store employee as they were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. 

Police are urging the public to avoid the area until the investigation is complete. 

