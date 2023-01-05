Boulder police reports stabbing at Barnes & Nobile, suspect in custody

Suspect in custody after reports of person stabbed at Barnes & Noble

Authorities in Boulder are warning the public of heavy police presence near 30th and Pearl after a report of a person stabbed at a Barnes & Noble store.

HAPPENING NOW: If you see a large police presence near 30th & Pearl we're investigating a stabbing that just occurred at the Barnes & Noble. We don't believe there's an immediate threat to the public but please avoid the area if you can #boulder #bouldercolorado pic.twitter.com/knUe7OzKJm — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) January 5, 2023

Officers say a person is in custody following the incident and is currently on the scene investigating.

The incident involved a store employee as they were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

UPDATE: Officers were on scene within 1 minute & took the suspect into custody. There was a confrontation between the suspect & a store employee. The employee was taken to the hospital w/life-threatening injuries. Please continue to avoid the area while we investigate the scene — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) January 5, 2023

Police are urging the public to avoid the area until the investigation is complete.