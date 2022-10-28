Boulder police prepare for Halloween revelry on Pearl Street Mall

It's an unsanctioned tradition: thousands dressed in costumes pack the Boulder Pearl Street Mall for a night of Halloween revelry. But it often gets out of hand.

In the 1980s, tens of thousands would show up for the annual tradition which has been on and off for decades.

CEO of the Downtown Boulder Partnership, Chip, who doesn't use a last name, recalls, "Last year a lot of folks came down that we weren't really expecting and there was a little bit of vandalism."

Items left outdoors by businesses were trashed in some locations. Employees of one restaurant found themselves trapped inside.

Chip says his members will be better prepared this year, "We are passing along all the intelligence about what we think may happen and when, and I think the restaurants are making sure their tables and chairs are secured and planning accordingly."

Likewise, police will be maintaining a stronger presence this year. They don't want a repeat of last year.

"We are hoping it's very different this year that's why we are increasing our staffing with uniform personnel as well as plain-clothes personnel," said Boulder Police Commander Barry Hartkopp.

This year, the weekend before Halloween falls on the University of Colorado's homecoming weekend and police intend to draw a line between fun and trouble.

Hartkopp adds, "It's when they impact others around them or they start damaging property."

The city's message for those on the Pearl Street Mall is "Inspire. Motivate. Celebrate... but don't let it get out of hand."