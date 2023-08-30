Boulder police arrest man for allegedly stabbing roommate to death

Authorities in Boulder say a man was taken into custody for allegedly stabbing his roommate to death.

According to police, officers responded to a disturbance report near 16th Street and Zamia Avenue on Tuesday night.

Boulder PD say a man was found suffering from stab wounds and reportedly died at the scene.

Police say, 27-year-old Garrett Littenberg is currently charged with first-degree murder. The victim's identified has not been released yet, according to Boulder PD.