Boulder police arrest man for allegedly stabbing roommate to death

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Authorities in Boulder say a man was taken into custody for allegedly stabbing his roommate to death. 

According to police, officers responded to a disturbance report near 16th Street and Zamia Avenue on Tuesday night. 

Boulder PD say a man was found suffering from stab wounds and reportedly died at the scene. 

Police say, 27-year-old Garrett Littenberg is currently charged with first-degree murder. The victim's identified has not been released yet, according to Boulder PD. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
First published on August 30, 2023 / 3:05 PM

