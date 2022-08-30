Boulder pauses enforcement of assault weapons ban

The City of Boulder has temporarily paused enforcement of its ban on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines. The reason is to allow for more legal coordination among neighboring jurisdictions.

This comes after temporary restraining orders in Superior and Boulder County cases. The restraining orders were sought by the Loveland-based Rocky Mountain Owners Group.

"We always anticipated that some of our gun violence prevention measures might face legal challenges. While these rulings are not directly related to the City of Boulder's measures, we believe it is prudent to work with our neighbors on a coordinated legal strategy," said City Attorney Teresa Taylor Tate in a statement. "Specifically, the cities of Boulder and Louisville along with Boulder County will seek to consolidate the lawsuits against each jurisdiction with the case against Superior."

The city said that the benefit of consolidating the cases is that there could be one court hearing to determine if the temporary restraining order should be extended through the duration of the lawsuit rather than having separate hearings.

"This decision in no way demonstrates a lack of resolve by Boulder's City Council or administration. We believe these bans are both necessary and legal," Tate said in a statement. "However, council has always recognized that taking a regional approach to gun violence prevention is beneficial. That is what we are striving to do today."

The cities of Boulder, Louisville and Superior passed new gun laws in June. Boulder passed a package of laws, including a ban on the sale and possession of assault weapons similar to one that was overturned shortly before 10 people were killed in a shooting at a King Soopers.