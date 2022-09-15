Watch CBS News
Mother and 2 kids found safe after going missing in north Boulder, police operation still ongoing

A mother and two children who went missing in the Boulder area on Wednesday night have been located and are uninjured. Police said the mother is 40 and the children are a 7-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy.

Police put out a call for help from the public on Thursday morning in an effort to locate them.

A law enforcement search operation involving K-9s and horses was taking place in the eastern part of Boulder County after daybreak and it wasn't immediately clear if the search was connected to the case. That was going on near the intersection of Baseline Road and County Line Road.

Authorities said they were called on Wednesday night to a house in north Boulder that themother and the two children had disappeared suddenly. They were last heard from at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

