Boulder King Soopers shooting suspect pleads not guilty, held on $100 million bond in Colorado

On Tuesday, a judge ruled that Boulder King Soopers shooting suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa will stand trial. During the preliminary hearing, the defendant pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity via his attorney.

BOULDER, CO - MAY 25: Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa appears in a Boulder County District courtroom at the Boulder County Justice Center on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. CBS

He has been charged with allegedly shooting and killing 10 people at the Boulder South Table Mesa grocery store on March 22, 2021.

During the preliminary hearing in Boulder, a detective described in great detail how the defendant allegedly shot and killed 10 people including Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley. The detective then described the attempted murder of numerous other store employees and customers.

The judge heard testimony about people hiding on store shelves and running out the back to avoid the gunman. One Boulder police officer shot the suspect in the leg. He then took off most of his clothes and surrendered.

He was found mentally competent to stand trial in October. Tuesday's preliminary hearing was held to determine if there is enough evidence for trial, which the judge ruled there was.

BOULDER, CO - MARCH 25: A makeshift memorial is set up for the victims of the shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on March 25, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. The Monday shooting left 10 people dead, including one police officer. Chet Strange / Getty Images

The suspect lived in nearby Arvada at the time, where authorities say he passed a background check to legally buy the Ruger AR-556 pistol six days before authorities say he used it in the shooting.

The suspect remains in custody on $100 million bond. The judge tentatively set a trial date for August 2024, with jury selection scheduled to begin early that month. The suspect is scheduled for a competency hearing Jan. 12.

Those killed in the attack are Rikki Olds, Denny Stong, Neven Stanisic, Tralona Bartkowiak, Teri Leiker, Suzanne Fountain, Kevin Mahoney, Lynn Murray, Jody Waters and Eric Talley, who rushed into the store with an initial team of police officers.