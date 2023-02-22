Boulder High School classes canceled Wednesday after shelter in place issued, students evacuated

All classes were canceled for Boulder High School after a shelter-in-place was ordered as part of the response to an unconfirmed report of a possible active shooter on campus about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. No threat was found and the shelter-in-place was lifted before 11 a.m.

We are currently lifting the shelter in place order but we are still clearing the school. Thankfully we still have NO confirmed reports of any injuries. Please continue to avoid the area as you will see a continued police presence here for several hours — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) February 22, 2023

The CU Dispatch Center received a call at 8:33 a.m. Wednesday about an active shooter outside Boulder High School.

"I have listened to this 911 call, it is very scary, in the background of the call you can actually hear shots being fired," said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold. "The caller indicated that he was outside of the high school with a semi-automatic weapon."

Police tweeted at 9:40 a.m. that officers continued to clear the school and had not found any victims. They urged those at the school to continue to shelter in place.

We are still clearing the school but right now we have NOT found any victims. Please continue to shelter in place — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) February 22, 2023

According to Boulder Police Department's tweets, the report of an active shooter was not confirmed. The shelter-in-place order covered the surrounding area of the high school from 17th Street to Canyon Boulevard, as well as areas south of the corner of Canyon Boulevard past Arapahoe Avenue.

A shelter in place alert has been sent to this area via Everbridge pic.twitter.com/JD8r4ZCcDk — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) February 22, 2023

The FBI is involved in the investigation at Boulder High School and other schools across Colorado where similar incidents had been reported on Wednesday morning.

"This is the scariest type of call you can get especially as you look across the country and see how many of these incidents are happening at schools," said Herold.

🟢UPDATE: Boulder High School EVACUATION/ REUNIFICATION

PLEASE DO NOT COME TO BOULDER HIGH SCHOOL.

The Boulder Valley School District has implemented an evacuation of Boulder High School following today’s LOCKDOWN. — Boulder Valley School District (@BVSDcolorado) February 22, 2023

All students at Boulder High School were evacuated and bussed to the reunification center at 10 a.m. Classes were canceled for the rest of the day on Wednesday.

"I'm proud of the response with the impact teams and we got into the building and cleared it as soon as we could," said Herold.

Busses are currently en route to Boulder High School to evacuate students to the reunification center. We still have no confirmed reports of injuries & will continue to share updates here — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) February 22, 2023

A similar situation unfolded at Brighton High School on Wednesday morning. In less than an hour after issuing a secure alert, Brighton police said "officers found no credible threat to students or the surrounding community. The Secure at Brighton High School has been lifted."

The Secure is being lifted at all surrounding schools. Brighton High School is still on Secure at this time. — Brighton PD (@BrightonPolice) February 22, 2023

There were similar situations reported at schools in Alamosa, Aspen, Canon City, Durango, Englewood, Glenwood Springs and Carbondale on Wednesday morning. The Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is monitoring those school lockdowns reported on Wednesday.

Staff & students at all schools are safe. A threat to DHS was part of a nationwide hoax. Police released DHS from secure lockout at 10:08. — Durango 9-R (@Durango9R) February 22, 2023

The FBI is involved in the investigation into the incidents at the schools across Colorado.

"I don't want to call it a hoax until I have more information on the investigation," said Herold. "We still have K9s in the area and have lifted the shelter-in-place."