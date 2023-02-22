Boulder High School classes canceled Wednesday after shelter in place issued, students evacuated
All classes were canceled for Boulder High School after a shelter-in-place was ordered as part of the response to an unconfirmed report of a possible active shooter on campus about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. No threat was found and the shelter-in-place was lifted before 11 a.m.
The CU Dispatch Center received a call at 8:33 a.m. Wednesday about an active shooter outside Boulder High School.
"I have listened to this 911 call, it is very scary, in the background of the call you can actually hear shots being fired," said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold. "The caller indicated that he was outside of the high school with a semi-automatic weapon."
Police tweeted at 9:40 a.m. that officers continued to clear the school and had not found any victims. They urged those at the school to continue to shelter in place.
According to Boulder Police Department's tweets, the report of an active shooter was not confirmed. The shelter-in-place order covered the surrounding area of the high school from 17th Street to Canyon Boulevard, as well as areas south of the corner of Canyon Boulevard past Arapahoe Avenue.
The FBI is involved in the investigation at Boulder High School and other schools across Colorado where similar incidents had been reported on Wednesday morning.
"This is the scariest type of call you can get especially as you look across the country and see how many of these incidents are happening at schools," said Herold.
All students at Boulder High School were evacuated and bussed to the reunification center at 10 a.m. Classes were canceled for the rest of the day on Wednesday.
"I'm proud of the response with the impact teams and we got into the building and cleared it as soon as we could," said Herold.
A similar situation unfolded at Brighton High School on Wednesday morning. In less than an hour after issuing a secure alert, Brighton police said "officers found no credible threat to students or the surrounding community. The Secure at Brighton High School has been lifted."
There were similar situations reported at schools in Alamosa, Aspen, Canon City, Durango, Englewood, Glenwood Springs and Carbondale on Wednesday morning. The Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is monitoring those school lockdowns reported on Wednesday.
The FBI is involved in the investigation into the incidents at the schools across Colorado.
"I don't want to call it a hoax until I have more information on the investigation," said Herold. "We still have K9s in the area and have lifted the shelter-in-place."
