Boulder County offers up to $3,500 in use tax rebates for those impacted by Marshall, Cal-Wood fires

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Boulder County commissioners agree to offer up to $3,500 in tax rebates for people to rebuild after
Boulder County commissioners have unanimously agreed to offer up to $3,500 in use tax rebates for people rebuilding homes.

Everyone who lost a home in either the Marshall or the Cal-Wood fires and is rebuilding on their affected property, qualifies for the county use tax rebate.

To claim the rebate, property owners must file building permits within three years of the fires, or by Dec. 31, 2024. 

First published on September 13, 2022 / 9:19 PM

