Boulder County Commissioners consider new gun ordinances focused on age, waiting periods

Boulder County officials were working Tuesday to approve new gun ordinances. Several changes are being discussed, including the age limit to buy a gun in Boulder County.

That change would require a potential buyer be at least 21 years old to purchase a gun in the county. Also, no one could sell a gun to a person under 21.

CBS

The other ordinance under consideration would be a law requiring a waiting period before the sale of firearms. This would give law enforcement enough time to perform a background check, and to also provide a "cooling off" period to guard against any impulsive acts of violence.

County commissioners refer to a study saying that having a waiting period to delay the purchase of a gun can reduce homicides by 17%.

As for raising the gun age limit to 21 to purchase a gun, county commissioners say people 18 to 21 commit homicides at rates four times higher than those 21 and older.

The virtual commissioners meeting was scheduled for 10:30 am.

