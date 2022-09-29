Boulder County fugitive that darted from courtroom is still on the loose

Days after a man fled a Boulder County courtroom before he could be taken into custody, his whereabouts are still unknown to law enforcement.

Cody Coon, 30, ran out of the Boulder County Jail Courtroom, 3200 Airport Road around 2 p.m. Tuesday, moments before deputies could place him into custody, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.

He's still at large and on Tuesday, was believed to be in the Boulder area.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is seeking Cody Coon, who they say fled a courtroom Tuesday afternoon as deputies attempted to take him into custody. Officials urge people not to approach him if you see him, and to just call the police. Boulder County Sheriff's Office

In response to a request from CBS News Colorado, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said, "we are not releasing the footage at this time."

Coon has several active felony arrest warrants, which include charges for resisting arrest, second-degree assault on a peace officer, retaliation against a witness/victim, and eluding police.

If anyone has information about Coon's whereabouts, they're asked to call the Boulder County Sheriff's Office at 303-441-4444. They also asked the public not to attempt to contact him.