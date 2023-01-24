Watch CBS News
Boulder County Democratic Party defends process to replace state representative

By Shaun Boyd

/ CBS Colorado

State Rep. Tracey Bernett resigns position
State Rep. Tracey Bernett resigns position 00:32

Some Boulder County residents are outraged after learning the makeup of a committee that will decide who represents them in the state legislature.

The committee - elected by Boulder County Democrats - is charged with choosing a replacement for former State Rep. Tracey Bernett. She resigned earlier this month after investigators say she lied about her residency to get re-elected and was charged with a felony.

Seven people are running to replace her and two of them - Kitty Sargent and Kyle Brown - sit on the committee that will decide who gets the job. Some residents say they should recuse themselves.

"This is a fair concern to raise," says Karin Asensio, executive director of the Colorado Democratic Party. "Unfortunately, nothing in the rules prevents anyone from doing that and we just follow the rules strictly. I do encourage them, if this is really a concern, that they raise this with our rules committee."

In all, 53 people sit on the committee that will decide Bernett's replacement. Most - like Sargent and Brown - are precinct leaders or area coordinators who were elected at last spring's caucus. But their names are not released so critics say there's no way for the public to weigh in on candidates.

The party has now set up an email for public comment: HD12VacancyPublicComments@coloradodems.org.

The vote is set for this Saturday.

Shaun Boyd
Shaun Boyd is the Political Specialist at CBS News Colorado.

First published on January 23, 2023 / 6:57 PM

