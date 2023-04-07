Boulder Arts Week celebrates culture, economy of arts community

Boulder has a vibrant arts community which will be celebrated during Boulder Arts Week. Some highlights of the week include a public arts walking tour, a sound walk, sidewalk painting, and a showcase of kinetic art made by students in Boulder Valley School District.

"When we support local artists, we help contribute to the cultural and economic vitality of our community," said Rob Lantz, owner of R. Gallery.

Boulder Arts Week 2022 Alive Studios

Boulder Arts Week marks the anniversary of R. Gallery, so Lantz has big plans for the week. In addition to the gallery's featured artists, there will be an exhibit called "Seven Deadly Sins," an artist reception for spring-themed small works, a one-person play, and free live music on Thursday night. R. Gallery is also hosting several artist interaction events.

"These talks give an inside look at some of the processes and inspirations that go behind our art, and we hope to enhance the education and appreciate of the arts through unique experiences," Lantz explained.

LINK: Boulder Arts Week Calendar of Events

Boulder Arts Week is a collaboration between Boulder County Arts Alliance, The Boulder Chamber of Commerce, The City of Boulder Community Vitality Department, and Create Boulder. It runs from April 7 – April 15, 2023.