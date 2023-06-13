Boulder, Elbert Counties experience hail, heavy rain and flooding
Crews are working to clean up hail and repair roads after flooding rains targeted Boulder and Elbert Counties.
Hail hit parts of Boulder Monday afternoon.
These roads are closed in Elbert County:
County Road 94 between County Road 69 and County Road 73.
County Road 94 is also closed at the intersection of County Road 61.
County Road 122 between County Road 93 and Ridge Road is now closed.
In Johnstown, residents were urged to fill sandbags in case of flooding. Residents can fill those sandbags at the Johnstown Cemetery anytime after 2 p.m.
El Paso County was targeted by storms on Monday afternoon and several roads were closed due to flooding. Hail and heavy rain hit the area around Colorado Springs and residents were urged to stay away from creeks and moving bodies of water.
