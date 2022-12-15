Both directions of I-76 closed from Sterling to Nebraska border due to crashes
Both directions of I-76 were closed due to multiple crashes between the Nebraska border and Sterling.
CDOT tweeted that both directions were closed on Thursday afternoon just before 4 p.m. due to multiple crashes and slide offs. The interstate was closed for much of Tuesday and Wednesday due to a blizzard that hit the state on Monday night.
CDOT recommended that drivers plan for an alternate route. There is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.