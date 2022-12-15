Watch CBS News
Both directions of I-76 closed from Sterling to Nebraska border due to crashes

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Both directions of I-76 were closed due to multiple crashes between the Nebraska border and Sterling. 

CDOT tweeted that both directions were closed on Thursday afternoon just before 4 p.m. due to multiple crashes and slide offs. The interstate was closed for much of Tuesday and Wednesday due to a blizzard that hit the state on Monday night.   

CDOT recommended that drivers plan for an alternate route. There is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen.

First published on December 15, 2022 / 3:54 PM

