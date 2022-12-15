Both directions of I-76 closed from Sterling to Nebraska border due to crashes

Both directions of I-76 were closed due to multiple crashes between the Nebraska border and Sterling.

#I76 eastbound: Road closed due to a crash between US 6 and the Nebraska Border. Highway closed from Sterling to Nebraska state line due to adverse driving conditions and multiple crashes https://t.co/p23GrWHxS2 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 15, 2022

#I76 eastbound: Road closed due to a crash between US 385 and the Nebraska Border. Closed due to multiple crashes and slide-offs https://t.co/uG6DNfuQ5x — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 15, 2022

CDOT tweeted that both directions were closed on Thursday afternoon just before 4 p.m. due to multiple crashes and slide offs. The interstate was closed for much of Tuesday and Wednesday due to a blizzard that hit the state on Monday night.

#I76 westbound: Road closed due to a crash between the Nebraska Border and US 385. Closed due to multiple crashes and slide-offs https://t.co/JKwLbY5JR2 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 15, 2022

CDOT recommended that drivers plan for an alternate route. There is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen.