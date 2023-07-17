Both directions of I-70 halted for vehicle fire inside tunnel

The Colorado Department of Transportation stopped all traffic from entering the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnel shortly after 1 p.m. Monday.

The Colorado State Patrol reported the closure is due to a vehicle fire in the westbound bore.

Eastbound traffic was re-opened just after 2 p.m., but a lengthy closure was anticipated for the westbound lanes.

Full closure of I-70 at the Eisenhower & Johnson Tunnels for vehicle fire on westbound bore. No ETA.



— CSP Golden (@csp_golden) July 17, 2023

A CDOT camera at the eastern entrance showed emergency vehicles blocking westbound traffic and thin smoke emanating from the tunnel's ventilation system. All westbound traffic was seen being directed back into the eastbound lanes away from the tunnel.

CSP confirmed those travelers are being sent over Loveland Pass via Highway 6.

The occupants of the vehicle which caught fire inside the tunnel's westbound bore are also safe, the state patrol stated.

Traffic is backed up about three miles to either side of the tunnel, the agency added.