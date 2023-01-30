Both directions I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon due to crash

Both directions of Interstate 70 were closed in Glenwood Canyon on Monday morning due to a crash. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, both directions of the interstate were closed from mile marker 114 to mile marker 133.

🚫I-70 in Glenwood Canyon is CLOSED🚫 - 11:50 a.m. (1/30/23) - in both directions between Exit 133: Dotsero and Exit 114: West Glenwood (Glenwood Springs) due to a semi-truck crash. Avoid the area, expect lengthy delays. No detour available at this time. pic.twitter.com/lGiKFytG96 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 30, 2023

That's West Glenwood to Dotsero.

CDOT

A tractor-trailer has crashed in Glenwood Canyon and was partially hanging off the upper deck over the lower deck. There is no estimated time of reopening.

I-70 is closed between mile-markers 116-133 both directions, Glenwood Springs Canyon, due to an accident. pic.twitter.com/G8R34Hu6ZL — Garfield 9-1-1 (@Garco911) January 30, 2023

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route and avoid the area.