Both directions I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon due to crash
Both directions of Interstate 70 were closed in Glenwood Canyon on Monday morning due to a crash. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, both directions of the interstate were closed from mile marker 114 to mile marker 133.
That's West Glenwood to Dotsero.
A tractor-trailer has crashed in Glenwood Canyon and was partially hanging off the upper deck over the lower deck. There is no estimated time of reopening.
Drivers are urged to take an alternate route and avoid the area.
