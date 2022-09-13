Boston Marathon welcomes nonbinary runners for 2023 race

The Boston Marathon is taking steps to make the 2023 race more inclusive for nonbinary runners, the Boston Athletic Association (BAA) said Monday. Under the new rules, nonbinary runners will not have to register in the men's or women's division, and will instead be able to select a nonbinary option for their gender.

The BAA said they are working on expanding opportunities for nonbinary people in all of their races, including the 127th Boston Marathon, which will be held on April 17, 2023, as well as for shorter distances.

Athletes who complete a marathon as a nonbinary runner during the qualifying window are eligible to apply for the prestigious race. The association said it has not yet developed the qualifying standards for nonbinary runners, and will use the women's standard for the time being.

A general view of runners approaching the finish line of the Boston Marathon on April 18, 2022 on Boylston Street in Boston, MA. Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"Discussions are ongoing with nonbinary athletes in an effort to further promote inclusion at all BAA events," the association said, adding, "We view this first year as an opportunity to learn and grow together."

The Boston Marathon is not the first race to welcome nonbinary runners. In 2021, the Philadelphia Distance Run became the first large race in the U.S. to establish a nonbinary division and offer equal prize money, according to The Associated Press. The Brooklyn Marathon and Half Marathon followed soon after, the AP said.