Nuggets Impressive Rookie Bones Hyland Explains How Will Barton Encouraged Him Years Ago, Told Him 'You Gonna Be Nice'

DENVER (CBS4) - Guard Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland from the Denver Nuggets has been turning heads around the NBA this year, and he's not taking any of the attention he's been getting for granted. This week the rookie spoke candidly with CBS4's Romi Bean about struggles he's faced in his life and which teammate has helped him most since he joined the league.

Bones Hyland of the Denver Nuggets drives to the basket against Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks during the second half at Ball Arena on February 8, 2022. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

Hyland suffered through a devastating tragedy when he was younger. A fire in 2018 consumed his house in Delaware and he had to jump from an upper floor to escape. His grandmother and a toddler, his cousin, passed away.

"That had taught me so much," he told Bean on Xfinity Monday Live. "Love your loved ones as much as you can. Hug 'em as much as you can. Tell them you love them each and every day. And, you know, no matter how much they get on your nerves you always want to forgive them because you never know what can happen."

He also suffered an injury early in his basketball career, and Hyland says doctors told him he would never be able to play basketball again. But he rehabbed and eventually was able to get back on the court.

"That just made me never take the game for granted any more. And now I'm a very humble and wiser young man," he said.

Hyland's first year as a pro has been easier thanks to friendly and encouraging teammates, especially fellow guard Will "The Thrill" Barton.

"He's like a big brother to me. I knew him since I was in like 8th grade or so," Hyland said of Barton. "His team -- Team Thrill -- I played for We R 1 on the Under Armour (Association) circuit and I had seen him courtside when we had played against his team and I was going off and he was like 'Who is that little kid? He's nice.' I heard him say that."

After the game, Barton took Hyland aside and told him "Keep going, you got it. You gonna be nice."

"After I got drafted, he was the first person I called. And he was on the free agency so I'm like 'Will, whatever you do, come back to Denver! Teach me the ropes, show me how the league works.'"

Bones Hyland of the Denver Nuggets celebrates a basket with Will Barton on Monday, November 8, 2021. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

"So that's been a guy I leaned on and somebody who has been there for me during the ups and downs of my rookie season so far. So it's definitely been a blessing to share a team with him."

On Monday's show Hyland explained that he gets his "Bones" nickname from his thin frame. And he shared a prediction about that.

"It just fits me so well to this day and that's a name that's going to be a household name forever," he said.