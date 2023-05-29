Watch CBS News
Local News

Thousands fill the streets for 43rd running of the Bolder Boulder

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Thousands fill the streets for annual running of the Bolder Boulder
Thousands fill the streets for annual running of the Bolder Boulder 01:43

Memorial Day in Boulder means a favorite running tradition -- the Bolder Boulder. For more than four decades, runners have filled the streets for the 10K and honored the American troops who have sacrificed their lives for us.

bolder-boulder-1.jpg
CBS

Thousands of people ran through the streets in Colorado's largest road race, and everyone was able to join in on the fun -- from runners to joggers and walkers.

bolder-boulder-2.jpg
CBS

This was the 43rd running of the Bolder Boulder, which got its start back in 1979. Back then Ric Rojas was the first winner of the race. On Monday he and his daughters served as the race's official starters.

In all, Monday was an opportunity to get out, exercise, make some new friends and in some cases wear silly costumes.

bolder-boulder-4.jpg
CBS
bolder-boulder-3.jpg
CBS

A Memorial Day tribute also took part at Folsom Field on the University of Colorado campus as part of the day's events.

Race Director of Bolder Boulder speaks about importance of Memorial Day 03:13
CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on May 29, 2023 / 12:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.