Thousands fill the streets for 43rd running of the Bolder Boulder

Thousands fill the streets for annual running of the Bolder Boulder

Memorial Day in Boulder means a favorite running tradition -- the Bolder Boulder. For more than four decades, runners have filled the streets for the 10K and honored the American troops who have sacrificed their lives for us.

Thousands of people ran through the streets in Colorado's largest road race, and everyone was able to join in on the fun -- from runners to joggers and walkers.

This was the 43rd running of the Bolder Boulder, which got its start back in 1979. Back then Ric Rojas was the first winner of the race. On Monday he and his daughters served as the race's official starters.

In all, Monday was an opportunity to get out, exercise, make some new friends and in some cases wear silly costumes.

A Memorial Day tribute also took part at Folsom Field on the University of Colorado campus as part of the day's events.