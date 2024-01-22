Boil advisory issued for Indian Hills Water District in Jefferson County

Running water has been an issue for the past week for people living in the Indian Hills Water District in Jefferson County. Officials have issued a boil water advisory for people living in that water district.

The district said that issues began last Tuesday and spread on Saturday. The district was getting an error with the nitrate removal system in the water. There wasn't enough staff to deal with the issue and take care of it.

On Sunday night, the district got the green light from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to allow the water, which is higher in nitrates than the allowed maximum containment level, to be used for showering and flushing toilets. That water must be boiled before using for food preparation or drinking.

The water is not safe for infants younger than six months.

The Indian Hills Water District is working with Foothills Water Services to deliver drinking water. There is a fill station located in the water district headquarters parking lot.