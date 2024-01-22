Watch CBS News
Local News

Boil advisory issued for Indian Hills Water District in Jefferson County

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Boil order issued for Indian Hills Water District in Jefferson County
Boil order issued for Indian Hills Water District in Jefferson County 00:46

Running water has been an issue for the past week for people living in the Indian Hills Water District in Jefferson County. Officials have issued a boil water advisory for people living in that water district. 

indian-hills-water-4vo-transfer-frame-627.jpg
Indian Hills Water District is under a boil order for water. CBS

The district said that issues began last Tuesday and spread on Saturday. The district was getting an error with the nitrate removal system in the water. There wasn't enough staff to deal with the issue and take care of it. 

On Sunday night, the district got the green light from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to allow the water, which is higher in nitrates than the allowed maximum containment level,  to be used for showering and flushing toilets. That water must be boiled before using for food preparation or drinking. 

indian-hills-water-4vo-transfer-frame-1034.jpg
The Indian Hills Water District in Jefferson County has issued a boil advisory. CBS

The water is not safe for infants younger than six months. 

The Indian Hills Water District is working with Foothills Water Services to deliver drinking water. There is a fill station located in the water district headquarters parking lot. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 22, 2024 / 4:41 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.