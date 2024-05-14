Body recovered from Colorado River over 2 weeks after man, dog vanish with homemade raft in Grand Canyon

Possible deal for Colorado River 3 states agree to take less water from drought-strained Colorado River 02:04

The body of a New Mexico man has been recovered from the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park more than two weeks after he disappeared with his dog, authorities said Monday.

National Park Service personnel were notified Friday about a body being spotted in the river. Authorities said the body appears to that of 58-year-old Thomas L. Robison of Santa Fe.

Park officials said Robison was believed to have attempted to travel down the river with his dog on a wooden raft. Officials previously released a photo of the raft that it is believed Robison used, showing just a few long planks assembled together, along with a paddle and life vest.

Thomas Robison and his dog. National Park Service

Robison had abandoned his vehicle at Lees Ferry, a fishing and boat launching point in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. The site is often used as a launch for whitewater rafting trips along the Colorado River and through the Grand Canyon, according to park officials.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner will confirm positive identification of the body.

The National Park Service and medical examiner's office are investigating.

The raft believed to have been built by Robinson. National Park Service

The Colorado River runs nearly 1,500 miles, from the Rocky Mountains to Mexico, according to American Rivers, a site that catalogues information about the nation's waterways. In the Grand Canyon, the river continues to deepen and widen in the national landmark, according to the NPS. Whitewater rafting is common in the river.

Kerry Breen contributed to this report.