Body cam video shows former Loveland police officer punching handcuffed woman in face

The Loveland Police Department has released body cam video that shows a former police officer punching a handcuffed woman in the face. The incident happened May 20 and the officer in question was fired three days later.

The Loveland police chief issued a statement both before and after the video which was released on YouTube. The video may be disturbing to some because of the graphic nature of the content.

Loveland Police

It all began on Saturday, May 20 about 8:30 p.m. when officers were called to North Garfield Avenue and East 29th Street in Loveland on reports of an adult female wandering in and out of traffic and speaking incoherently.

She was placed into protective custody and transported to the Medical Center of the Rockies. Once at the hospital, the handcuffed female was escorted to an examination room where she was verbally abusive toward healthcare professionals and spat at a nurse and one of the officers.

According to Loveland police, "that officer responded with inappropriate use of force by striking the female in the face, causing minor injuries to her face."

That officer, later identified as Russell Maranto, 28, was placed on administrative leave and then terminated from his position. The woman, later identified as Angelia Hall, 59, has been charged with third-degree assault.

A criminal investigation was requested by Loveland Police Chief Tim Doran to the Larimer County District Attorney's Office in regard to former Officer Maranto. That office has not yet made a decision regarding criminal charges.