Colorado-based business Bobo's opens wind-powered super bakery in Loveland

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A Colorado business that started out of the founder's kitchen opened a super bakery in Loveland recently.

Bobo's Oat Bars cut the ribbon on its new 123,000 square foot facility in the "Sweetheart City" on Wednesday.

Bobo's will go from baking in just a few ovens to using 24 state-of-the-art ovens. They are big enough to fit a 6-foot baking rack inside.

Plus, the facility is entirely powered by wind.

The company says it's diverting more than 95% of solid waste from the landfill and hope to be carbon neutral by next month..

November 11, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

