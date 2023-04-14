Bob Lee was stabbed to death after argument about Nima Momeni's sister, court documents show

New details released in Bob Lee's murder Prosecutors provide new details in murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee 02:00

Cash App founder Bob Lee was stabbed to death following an argument about the suspect's sister, court documents obtained by CBS News on Friday said.

A witness told police Nima Momeni, the 38-year-old suspected of killing Lee, was questioning Lee on the night of the stabbing about whether his sister was "doing drugs" or anything inappropriate, court documents said.

On the afternoon of April 3, the witness, Lee and Momeni's sister Khazar Elyassnia were drinking at an apartment on Mission Street in San Francisco. The witness told investigators they were unsure whether Lee and Elyassnia had an intimate relationship, court documents said. Elysassnia is married to San Franciso plastic surgeon Dino Elyassnia, CBS Bay Area reported, but the witness wasn't sure if the couple's relationship was in trouble.

Lee told the witness he was leaving, and invited the sister to join them, court documents said. She declined, court documents said.

Afterward, the witness overhead that Lee got into an argument with Momeni about his sister. During the argument, the witness overheard Lee assure Momeni that nothing inappropriate had happened, court documents said. The witness told police Lee left his apartment around 12:30 a.m., and he never saw him again. The witness called the sister in the morning to find out where Lee was, and she said Lee "had stopped by for a second" but she fell asleep and didn't know when he left.

Police pulled surveillance video from the sister's apartment building which showed Lee and Momeni leaving the sister's apartment building and driving in Momeni's white BMW to a secluded area, court documents said. Police found Lee with three stab wounds bleeding uncontrollably in the Rincon Hill neighborhood of San Francisco at approximately 2:35 a.m. on April 4. He died at a hospital.

Police found text messages on Lee's phone sent by Momeni's sister: "Just wanted to make sure your doing ok Cause [I] know nima came wayyyyyy down hard on you," she wrote, according to the documents. She then wrote, "And thank you for being such as classy man handling it with class."

Prosecutors asked for Momeni to be held without bail. Court documents suggested Momeni's motive was to kill Lee, as he drove him to a secluded location armed with a kitchen knife. This prosecutors said "was a planned and deliberate attack" showing a "direct and clear intent to kill."

Kerry Breen contributed reporting