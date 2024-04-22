Boater dies after being pulled from water at Aurora Reservoir in Colorado

Boater dies after being pulled from water at Aurora Reservoir

A boater has died after he was pulled from the water at Aurora Reservoir. The small boat the adult male was in capsized about 9:25 a.m. Monday.

Aurora Reservoir Park Rangers quickly responded and were able to pull the man from the water and provide first aid until firefighters arrived and began providing advanced life support before rushing the patient to the hospital.

Unfortunately, the boater did not survive. The identity of the adult male has not been released.