Watch CBS News
Local News

Boater dies after being pulled from water at Aurora Reservoir in Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Boater dies after being pulled from water at Aurora Reservoir
Boater dies after being pulled from water at Aurora Reservoir 00:14

A boater has died after he was pulled from the water at Aurora Reservoir. The small boat the adult male was in capsized about 9:25 a.m. Monday. 

aurora-reservoir.jpg
Aurora Reservoir CBS

Aurora Reservoir Park Rangers quickly responded and were able to pull the man from the water and provide first aid until firefighters arrived and began providing advanced life support before rushing the patient to the hospital. 

Unfortunately, the boater did not survive. The identity of the adult male has not been released. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

First published on April 22, 2024 / 4:48 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.