Bo Nix reveals he had back fracture and played through it during Denver Broncos season

By Jesse Sarles

Putting the Denver Broncos playoff loss in perspective
Bo Nix's stellar rookie season with the Broncos ended in disappointment on Sunday with Denver's playoff loss to the Bills, but it took on even more shine Monday when he revealed he played through a transverse process fracture of the lumbar spine.

He got hurt against the Raiders on Nov. 24, then beat the Browns in a shootout on Dec. 2 prior to the Broncos' bye.

"I wasn't going to miss my first Monday night game, so I got treatment on it and then we were fortunate to have an off week that next week and then it kind of went away after that," Nix said.

Some of his offensive linemen called that a testament to Nix's toughness.

"The dude's phenomenal," Garett Bolles said. "Like I told you all year long, he's not a rookie. You would think he's a 10-year vet the way he acts, the way he's composed, the way he leads our offense and leads this team."

The sixth quarterback taken in the NFL draft, Nix was one of two rookie QBs -- Washington's Jayden Daniels, selected second overall by Washington, was the other -- to lead their teams into the playoffs.

Nix's 29 TD throws were two shy of Justin Herbert's NFL rookie record.

