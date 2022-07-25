Blue-green algae means Big Soda Lake off limits to swimmers

A popular place to cool off in the summer heat will be off-limits to swimmers for a while. That's because of harmful levels of blue-green algae at Big Soda Lake at Bear Creek Lake Park.

According to the City of Lakewood, " Personal paddle craft devices and rentals of paddleboats, canoes and kayaks from Rocky Mountain Paddleboard are currently allowed, but paddlers must have limited contact with the water and rinse their boards immediately following contact. Dogs and other animals should not have any contact with the water."

Big Soda Lake in Lakewood on July 4, 2020 (credit: CBS)

Blue-green algae is normally present in bodies of water such as Big Soda Lake and is commonly found in Colorado. However, excessive growth of the algae, a type of bacteria called cyanobacteria, can occur during the summer months and certain varieties of blue-green algae can produce toxins that are linked to illness in humans and animals.

"Keeping our staff and visitors safe is a top priority at Bear Creek Lake Park," said Regional Park Supervisor Drew Sprafke in a statement. "We work closely with city officials to monitor water quality and have determined we must close Big Soda Lake to swimming right away due to algae."

Officials are not sure when swimming will be allowed once again at Big Soda Lake. The swim beach typically closes for the season after Labor Day weekend.

Visitors are welcome to continue to enjoy the rest of the regional park from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. including the swim beach for shoreline use only, park amenities, picnic shelters, playgrounds and the campground.

For more details on park activities and restrictions, visit Lakewood.org/BCLP or call 303-697-6159.