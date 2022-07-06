Blue-green algae bloom present in Denver's Duck Lake
The city of Denver reports a blue-green algae bloom at Duck Lake in City Park. Blue-green algae is typical in many area lakes and bodies of water this time of year.
City officials say they are working on getting the bloom under control, and Duck Lake is the only spot where blue-green algae is present.
The blooms can cause illness in people or pets.
