Would-be thieves try to blow up ATM in Walmart parking lot in Jefferson County to get cash
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted ATM theft where the suspects tried to use explosives to get the cash. The bomb squad and deputies responded to the scene in the Walmart parking lot at West Bowles Avenue and West Coal Mine Avenue.
Multiple callers reported hearing an explosion about 4 a.m. Investigators said the suspects were trying to use an explosive device to gain access to the Ent Credit Union ATM.
The bomb squad cleared the scene and reopened the road closures surrounding the Walmart at 8:35 a.m. The suspects did not get any cash from the ATM.
The suspect vehicle is described as a red Honda CRV with a covered rear license plate last seen leaving the area east on Bowles. No injuries have been reported.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.