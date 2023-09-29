Watch CBS News
Local News

Would-be thieves try to blow up ATM in Walmart parking lot in Jefferson County to get cash

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Explosive device used to try to steal ATM from Walmart parking lot
Explosive device used to try to steal ATM from Walmart parking lot 00:16

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted ATM theft where the suspects tried to use explosives to get the cash. The bomb squad and deputies responded to the scene in the Walmart parking lot at West Bowles Avenue and West Coal Mine Avenue.

attempted-atm-theft-transfer-frame-0.jpg
The Jefferson County Bomb Squad responded to an attempted theft of an ATM with an explosive device.  CBS

Multiple callers reported hearing an explosion about 4 a.m. Investigators said the suspects were trying to use an explosive device to gain access to the Ent Credit Union ATM. 

jeffco-atm-bomb-1.jpg
The Jefferson County Bomb Squad at the scene at W Bowles Ave and W Coal Mine Ave investigating an attempted theft of an ATM in the parking lot of the Walmart. Jefferson County

The bomb squad cleared the scene and reopened the road closures surrounding the Walmart at 8:35 a.m. The suspects did not get any cash from the ATM. 

The suspect vehicle is described as a red Honda CRV with a covered rear license plate last seen leaving the area east on Bowles. No injuries have been reported. 

attempted-atm-theft-transfer-frame-360.jpg
The Jefferson County Bomb Squad discovered an explosive device at an ATM in the Walmart parking lot at W. Coal Mine Ave. and Bowles Ave.  CBS
Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 29, 2023 / 10:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.