580,000 bottles of a blood pressure drug recalled over cancer risk, FDA says

The Federal Drug Administration said drugmakers have recalled more than 580,000 bottles of a blood pressure medication over concerns that it may include a cancer-causing chemical.

New Jersey-based drugmaker Teva Pharmaceuticals USA and drug distributor Amerisource Health Services issued voluntary nationwide recalls earlier this month of over half a million bottles of various strengths of prazosine capsules, according to the FDA.

The capsule drug, known as prazosin hydrochloride, comes in 1 mg, 2 mg and 5 mg doses. It helps relax blood vessels to facilitate blood flow and is sometimes prescribed for nightmares and other sleep disturbances caused by post-traumatic stress disorder.

Teva Pharmaceuticals did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In its recall orders posted on its website, the FDA said it has classified the affected lots of the recalled drug as a Class II risk because some of the medication may have nitrosamine impurities that are considered potentially carcinogenic. The chemicals can form when a drug is manufactured or stored, according to the agency.