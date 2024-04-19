Red Cross hosts blood donation event at Lifetime Windows and Siding in Denver on Tuesday

The American Red Cross recently started blood donation events in Colorado, and next Tuesday they are is holding one at Lifetime Windows and Siding. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lifetime Showroom Lobby in Denver. That's located at 9525 East 40th Avenue.

When registering for it at redcrossblood.org use the sponsor code: lifetimewindows.

"We couldn't be more excited to help support the mission. Lifetime invites everyone in the Denver area to join us in this noble cause," said CoCo Criste, the Director of Public Relations and Community Engagement at Lifetime Windows and Siding.

If you'd like to donate to give blood at a different donation event, the American Red Cross recommends making an appointment. You can call 1-800-RED CROSS or sign up online.