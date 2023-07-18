Blood donations needed in Colorado during "trauma season"

Watch CBS News
Vitalant says there is an emergency shortage of blood in Colorado. Leaders of the organization say they're worried that it could cause patient care delays for 95 hospitals around the state.

The summer is often referred to as "trauma season" because accidents become more common with all the outdoor activities and travel that take place.

Usage during the Fourth of July holiday lowered supplies to less than three days for most blood types.

Right now donors are encouraged to contact Vitalant if they'd like to help increase the blood supply. There's a particularly high demand for people with blood type O.

