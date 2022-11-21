Watch CBS News
Blood donations encouraged in wake of deadly shooting at Club Q

Club Q suspect faces murder, bias-motivated charges in deadly shooting
In the wake of the deadly shooting at Club Q that left five dead and 19 others injured, Vitalant is encouraging those looking for a way to give back to the community do so in the form of a donation of life-saving blood. 

According to Vitalant, "Donations are needed every day, and those who want to do good in the wake of this horrible incident are encouraged to make an appointment to give blood in the coming days and weeks and help ensure it is available for all types of emergencies and everyday patient needs."

Donors can make an appointment at any of the 10 Colorado donation centers or any existing blood drive. To find an appointment near them, donors can use the Vitalant app, visit www.vitalant.org or call 1-877-25-VITAL (84825). 

