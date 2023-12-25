Blizzard expected to impact central, eastern Colorado Monday night: "Travel will be very dangerous"

Holiday travelers should expect heavy snow and wind, as well as limited visibility and road closures in central and eastern Colorado, as well as neighboring states.

The National Weather Service in Boulder urged people to check forecasts and prepare for alternate routes or travel plans, depending on how those patterns develop.

"There's a little snow and blowing snow in western Nebraska and northwest Kansas now, but it will get worse by this evening, as snow and wind increase," NWS Boulder said. "Blizzard conditions will develop from South Dakota across western Nebraska to east central Colorado and northwest Kansas tonight, and continue through Tuesday. Very difficult and dangerous travel, and road closures, are likely in these areas."

Those impacts are expected to remain through Tuesday and officials cautioned against attempting to travel through these areas if unprepared.

"A blizzard warning is now in effect in eastern Colorado on I-70," Colorado State Patrol tweeted. "Road conditions are rapidly deteriorating and conditions will continue to worsen throughout today and tomorrow. Travel will be very dangerous and is highly discouraged!"

