Blake Street changed to Tooley Street leading up to St. Patrick's Day

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Everyone is getting ready for St. Patrick's Day festivities around Denver. Thursday morning, Blake Street was changed to Tooley Street- but only for a short time. 

The sign is named in honor of long-time Denver District Attorney Dale Tooley, who is remembered for doing many amazing things for the people of Denver. He was elected three times as DA of Denver and served from 1973 to 1982 and was integral to reforming Colorado's criminal justice system. He passed away in 1985 but his legend lives on in the victims' compensation and neighborhood watch programs that still exist today. 

The 61st annual St. Patrick's Day parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the corner of 19th and Wynkoop and will wind its way through the streets of downtown Denver. 

March 9, 2023

