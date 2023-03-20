Blake Street Tavern to close April 9 after 20 years in business

After 20 years in business, Blake Street Tavern will close its doors on April 9. The sports bar is a popular stop after a Rockies game or to watch games and gather with friends.

CBS

The tavern was able to overcome several challenges, including the pandemic. The tavern revamped their business model to emerge successful after the pandemic.

The business released this statement on Monday, We appreciate everything the community has done for us over the last 20 years, we could never have done it without you guys. The relationships that have been built will be lifelong, and we hope that Denver can keep a piece of Blake Street in their hearts. We are grateful for all of the positive outreach.