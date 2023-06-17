Black culture celebrated at 2023 Juneteenth parade in Five Points

A celebration of Black culture in Denver's Five Points neighborhood. The 2023 Juneteenth festival brought a parade, music, and festivities for the community to honor the day.

"It's about love, community, family, it's a lot, I like it," said Isaiah Austin, who was there to see his cousin perform in the parade.

Juneteenth is a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, back in 1865.

CBS

"It's everything, it's about history, culture, bringing our people back together," Latanya Austin said. "We are somebody and we have to stand together and realize that and rise to our full potential."

For many, it's a time to honor those who fought the good fight before them.

"I have a grandmother here, she's 89 years old. She has had a beauty salon in the community, so she's been through all of it," Nyasha Levy said. "There were certain areas she could only live in and work in, so she was blessed and I'm here to celebrate her. I'm here to celebrate our family and we've come a long way."

Despite June 19 being recognized as a federal holiday and increasing popularity across the country, many believe more work still needs to be done.

CBS

"While I'm very happy to see it grow, you know, I still think they can do more to highlight the community, and it's not just one day, it's a collective all year round," Levy said.

Honoring the Black community for its sacrifices and contributions, while sharing the love with everyone is the main focus of the day.

"This is the beginning for us to stand together and continue to fight where they left off," Latanya said.