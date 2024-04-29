Billie Eilish tour for new album includes stop in Denver

Billie Eilish's tour for her new album includes a stop in Denver- for two nights. Eilish will perform at the Ball Arena in Denver on Nov. 19 and 20.

Her yet-to-be-released album "Hit Me Hard and Soft" will be released on May 17. It's her third studio album.

US singer Billie Eilish performs during a 'Global Citizen' concert in Paris on June 22, 2023. International artist headlined the bill for a concert for the planet on June 22, 2023 at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, as part of the New Global Financial Pact Summit organised by French President. ANNA KURTH/AFP via Getty Images

Eilish won an Academy Award with her brother earlier this year for her hit song "What Was I Made for?" that was featured in the blockbuster Barbie movie last summer. She also won an Oscar with him again for best original song, for "No Time to Die," from the 2021 James Bond movie, "No Time to Die."

Tickets to Eilish's tour go on sale to the general public on May 3 at noon.