Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado couple hopes to prevent drownings with life jacket loaner station at Boyd Lake

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado couple hopes to prevent drownings with life jacket loaner station at Boyd Lake
Colorado couple hopes to prevent drownings with life jacket loaner station at Boyd Lake 00:50

Bill and Melissa O'Melia's son Drennan was just 12 years old when he died in a drowning accident in 2010. Now the couple hopes to prevent drownings in honor of their son. 

life-jacket-loaner-4vo-transfer-frame-24.jpg
CBS

They started "Drennan's Dreams Foundation" which works to prevent drownings across Colorado and the nation. On Tuesday, they opened the Life Jacket Loaner station at Boyd Lake in Loveland. 

They created the station last summer which is a cabinet of different-sized life jackets that people can borrow and use for a day on the lake. 

life-jacket-loaner-4vo-transfer-frame-94.jpg
CBS

"It was time for us to start giving back to Colorado. Last year in 2022, we had a record number of drownings in the state of Colorado," said Bill O'Melia.  

The couple hopes to start setting up life jacket loaner stations around the state. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on June 6, 2023 / 4:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.