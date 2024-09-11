Bike lane project in Arapahoe County aims to provide safer commute for Colorado bicyclists

Bike lane project in Arapahoe County aims to provide safer commute for cyclists

Arapahoe County is still working to make one of its very populated roads more bicycle-friendly. This is off of Inverness West, Inverness East, and Inverness Boulevard alongside Dry Creek Road. More than 50,000 people drive through this area daily.

The bike lane project off of Inverness West, Inverness East and Inverness Boulevard alongside Dry Creek Road aims to make the bicycle commute safer. CBS

Crews have been working all summer on two separate projects in this area: The Dry Creek Operational Improvement Project and the Inverness Bike Lanes Project. CBS News Colorado Your First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter Brian Sherrod has been following since June 2024.

The Dry Creek Operational Improvement Project will focus on adding an extra thru lane on Dry Creek Road. This includes:

adding a thru lane eastbound from I-25 to Inverness Drive East by Dry Creek Boulevard

built a large retaining wall at Dry Creek Road and Inverness Boulevard

working on right turn lanes to install to add full eastbound thru lane

project cost about $5 million

The Inverness Bike Lanes Project will focus on adding bike lanes so bicyclists will feel safe traveling through the area. This includes:

adding bike lanes from Dry Creek South to County Line Road

installing and constructing three roundabouts

providing bike lanes from downtown Denver to Douglas County, adding almost two miles of bike lanes

completed all of the new storm drainage and underground work

now working to put in curbs, gutters and islands for roundabouts

project cost about $4.5 million

CBS Colorado asked Arapahoe County about their decision to choose roundabouts over four-way stop signs.

"There were no stops at all so this will slow traffic down," said Trent Marshall, CIP Project Manager for Arapahoe County. "It will decrease the lanes from four lanes to two lanes on Inverness Drive West. It will be added by lanes on the roadway. We are also adding multi-use trails."

The combination of the two projects will cost about $10 million with 80% paid through federal grants while the other 20% is split between the county and two metropolitan cities. The county tells CBS Colorado this project continues to be on time and on budget.

Crews are hoping to have the asphalt completed by October and the roads fully reopened by the end of November.