Flooding leads to closure of Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Officials in northern Colorado have shut down Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon due to flooding.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office was closing the road just before 3 p.m. from Estes Park to Loveland.

Weather conditions in the area were described as dangerous. There was heavy rain falling in the area and some flooding was happening in the community of Glen Haven on the western side of the canyon.

First published on August 15, 2022 / 3:16 PM

