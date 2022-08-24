Watch CBS News
Big Soda Lake reopens to swimmers and paddleboarders after algae treatment

Swimmers and paddleboarders can once again cool off at Big Soda Lake in Lakewood. The City of Lakewood reopened the lake on Wednesday. 

Harmful levels of blue-green algae were found in the lake in late July, prompting the closure. 

Bear Creek Reservoir is still closed to water contact, meaning no swimmers or paddleboarders, but is still open to kayakers, boaters, and canoers. 

