Big Blue Bear vandalized during protests outside Global Conference for Israel in Colorado

Big Blue Bear vandalized during protests outside the Global Conference for Israel

The violence in the Middle East is making a mark in Colorado. There are protests outside the Global Conference for Israel at the Colorado Convention Center and that has resulted in some vandalism of a beloved sculpture.

Protesters surrounded the convention center on Thursday night and vandalized the Big Blue Bear.

There are hand prints in paint and scratches on the bear's back right leg.

The Big Blue Bear, officially titled "I See What You Mean" stands 40 feet high and shows him peering into the Colorado Convention Center. The bear was installed in 2005 and quickly became a destination for people visiting the Mile High City.

The bear was also defaced in 2013 when vandals pelted the bear with balloons filled with green paint. Crews gave him a much-needed power wash.

The Global Conference for Israel opened in Denver Thursday night at the Colorado Convention Center with people attending from around the world amid war between Israel and Hamas. The program was planned for Denver for the first time ever, with about 2,500 people expected to attend over four days.