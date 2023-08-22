Biden-Harris campaign adds new senior adviser to Harris team

The Biden-Harris campaign is adding a new hire to Vice President Kamala Harris' team.

Sergio Gonzales, who advised Harris on policy while she was a senator, will be counseling Harris on campaign strategy and traveling with her on the campaign trail beginning in early fall, CBS News has learned.

Gonzales will be based in the campaign's headquarters in Wilmington, Del.

In a statement to CBS News, Harris said Gonzales' experience would be an "invaluable asset" to her team. "Sergio was a leader in my U.S. Senate office, working on behalf of millions of Californians," Harris said. "Recently, his leadership and advocacy, as an external ally and trusted partner to the Biden-Harris Administration, has helped us to create opportunities for small businesses, and to ensure that all communities share in the economic recovery."

Gonzales, currently the executive director of the Immigration Hub, an immigration advocacy group, worked in Harris' Senate office for two years. He was deputy chief of staff at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management during the Obama-Biden administration and worked on Secretary Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign as a regional director.

"[Vice President Harris] truly has a gift of being able to effectively engage and talk to the American people, and especially a lot of different constituencies that are going to be make-or-break voters in this coming election; Latino voters, Black voters, women, young voters," Gonzales told CBS News.

Gonzales is the grandson of Rodolfo "Corky" Gonzales, the civil rights activist who was a leader in the Chicano Movement in the 1960s. Gonzales' family history of political activism is one that he shares with the Biden Harris campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez, who is the granddaughter of civil rights and labor leader Cesar Chavez.

Harris has been active on the campaign trail in recent months, traveling to battleground states of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. In July, she visited Florida where she spoke out against the state's new Black history education standards, sparking a public feud with GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Harris will be campaigning more in the months ahead, addressing issues she is passionate about, including the economy, abortion rights and gun violence.

"She's going to be everywhere," Gonzales said. "This is just the hard work ethic of the vice president. She does not stop."

President Biden announced his reelection bid in May. Shortly afterward, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, a senior White House official and former aide to Harris' 2020 presidential bid, was announced as Mr. Biden's campaign manager.