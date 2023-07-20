Denver District Attorney Beth McCann won't run for third term

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann will not run for a third term. She held a news conference to discuss her decision on Thursday morning and said she is ready to move the the next chapter of her life.

"I'm announcing today that I will not be running for re-election as the Denver district attorney in 2024 which is when the next election is," she said.

McCann became the first female district attorney when she was elected in 2016.

"I have had and continue to have an amazing, stimulating, challenging time as Denver's district attorney. I believe the office is in great shape with almost 300 committed, dedicated employees working every day to keep our city safe, prosecute criminal behavior and provide support to thousands of crime victims," she said.

McCann says since she took office she has accomplished the goals that she set out to achieve when she was first campaigning for the position as well as developed once she took office. For example, last year McCann launched a new conviction review unit that takes cases with credible evidence if the wrong person is convicted.

"I believe that the changes that I made came with support and ... they are in place now and have improved the office and broadened our view of criminal justice," she said.