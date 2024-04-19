Berthoud Pass closed in both directions due to deadly crash in Colorado

Berthoud Pass or US Highway 40 was closed on Friday afternoon due to a deadly crash. Both directions were closed between Winter Park and Empire.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, it was a head-on crash that caused the closure. What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.

There is no estimated time of reopening. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route, I-70 westbound to Silverthorne and Highway 9 north to US 40.