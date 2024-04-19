Watch CBS News
Berthoud Pass closed in both directions due to deadly crash in Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

Berthoud Pass or US Highway 40 was closed on Friday afternoon due to a deadly crash. Both directions were closed between Winter Park and Empire.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, it was a head-on crash that caused the closure. What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.

There is no estimated time of reopening. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route, I-70 westbound to Silverthorne and Highway 9 north to US  40. 

