Broncos invite former Cowboys quarterback, XFL standout Ben DiNucci to minicamp

By Jordan Dajani

(CBS SPORTS) - Sean Payton is attempting to bring in some competition at the quarterback position, as the Denver Broncos have extended an invite to minicamp to Ben DiNucci after his successful campaign as the signal-caller for the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons.

SEATTLE, WA - APRIL 23: Quarterback Ben DiNucci #6 of the Seattle Sea Dragons runs the ball during the first half of the game against the Vegas Vipers at Lumen Field on April 23, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Ali Gradischer / Getty Images

This won't be DiNucci's first time in an NFL camp, as he spent two years with the Dallas Cowboys, who drafted him out of James Madison in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. DiNucci actually made an NFL start as a rookie in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles with Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton out due to injuries. He completed 21 of 40 passes for 180 yards and added 22 rushing yards in the 23-9 loss. DiNucci also lost two fumbles. In three career NFL games, DiNucci completed 53.5 percent of his passes for 219 yards.

In 10 XFL regular-season games this spring, DiNucci led the league in passing yards with 2,671, and added 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions with a 64.7 completion percentage. He also ranked sixth in the XFL with 305 rushing yards and three touchdown. He tossed three more touchdowns in the Sea Dragons' playoff loss to the D.C. Defenders last weekend. DiNucci worked with two of the top wideouts in the league in Jahcour Pearson and Josh Gordon.

The Broncos have Russell Wilson as QB1, but Payton added former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham in free agency, and former practice squader Jarrett Guarantano is on roster as well.