Belvidere Theatre revival efforts underway in Colorado thanks to help from donors, EPA

Belvidere Theatre revival efforts underway in Central City thanks to help from donors

Belvidere Theatre revival efforts underway in Central City thanks to help from donors

Belvidere Theatre revival efforts underway in Central City thanks to help from donors

The building that stands at the entrance of Colorado's Central City might have gone unnoticed on your last trip, mostly because it was boarded up. But behind those boards lies a piece of Colorado history, just waiting to be raised from the dead.

The Belvidere Theatre in Central City. CBS

The Belvidere Theatre dates back to the late 1800s and while it took the removal of asbestos, thanks to a grant from the EPA, elimination of pigeon nests, and patching a leaky ceiling, work has begun to bring the theatre back. It's also hoped it will maintain and preserve the theatre's place in one of Colorado's wild west towns, brick by brick.

"Around 2016, the Belvidere was named one of Colorado's most endangered historic spaces," Peter Droege, President of the Belvidere Foundation explained. "And for good reason."

CBS Colorado's Your Mountain Reporter Spencer Wilson at the Belvidere Theatre in Central City. CBS

"Bricks were falling off the front of the building, onto the sidewalk," he said with a chuckle. "Now seeing it being restored and coming back is amazing."

The new theatre will be able to host performances again, but will also be used as a community gathering place for weddings or holiday parties. It's a delicate balance trying to maintain the charm of the old style, while also bringing things up to code, like adding a restroom on the bottom floor.

The Belvidere Theatre dates back to the late 1800s. CBS

While fundraising efforts have passed $4.5 million, the expected cost of the entire project sits at $9 million, so they are still actively seeking help to make this dream a reality.

Central City has put together a timeline of the renovation efforts and a place to donate to their cause. They are hopeful the construction will be finished in the next few years.