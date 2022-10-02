Watch CBS News
Beer with breakfast, yoga, rare tappings and more: Denver Beer Week is back

Denver Beer Week 2022 has begun
It's no secret that Colorado is known for its beer.

Now, Denver's celebrating what it does best, with a whole week dedicated to beer.

There are hundreds of local beer events and the largest beer trail ever.

The beer industry has created more than 17,000 thousand jobs in Colorado.

This is the 14th year for this event.

It all comes to an end next weekend with the Great American Beer Festival. 

The festival runs through Saturday, Oct. 8.

For more information, visit https://www.denver.org/denver-beer-week 

