'We gotta get you outta here:' Bear wedged under porch chased away by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer
A bear wedged itself deep under a porch near Colorado Springs.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officer Corey Adler talked with the bear as he tried to get it out, without having to tranquilize it.
"You just want to rest don't ya," Adler says to the bear. "We gotta get you outta here though."
Adler used his taser and fired paintballs to haze the bear into leaving.
He tried to avoid tranquilizing the bear because if it misbehaved again, it would have to be put down.
"Hazing it saved it a critical 'strike' under CPW policy," CPW said, of the incident.
But hazing the bear wasn't enough.
Officer Adler followed the bear for 8 minutes through the woods, shooting paintballs and using the sound of his taser to make the bear afraid of humans.
