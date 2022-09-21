Watch CBS News
'We gotta get you outta here:' Bear wedged under porch chased away by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer

By Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

A bear wedged itself deep under a porch near Colorado Springs.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officer Corey Adler talked with the bear as he tried to get it out, without having to tranquilize it.

"You just want to rest don't ya," Adler says to the bear. "We gotta get you outta here though."

Adler used his taser and fired paintballs to haze the bear into leaving.

cos-bear-under-porch-sotvo-frame-361.jpg
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officer Corey Adler fires his paintball gun at a bear to scare it out of a Colorado Springs neighborhood after the bear wedged itself under a porch. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

He tried to avoid tranquilizing the bear because if it misbehaved again, it would have to be put down.

"Hazing it saved it a critical 'strike' under CPW policy," CPW said, of the incident.

But hazing the bear wasn't enough.

Officer Adler followed the bear for 8 minutes through the woods, shooting paintballs and using the sound of his taser to make the bear afraid of humans.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 2:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

